Why I made song against drug abuse, crime –Kingg Oogbodo

Singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, video content creator and the Chief Executive Officer of Blood Entertainment, Kingg Oogbodo, has taken on the alarming issues of drug abuse and crime with his latest song, Jesu O Se’ka.

Without beating about the bush, the song goes straight to its message of asking a question that if Jesus Christ did not do drugs or commit crime, why should the listener take drugs?

According to Oogbodo, he made the song because Nigeria is currently rocked by widespread reports of substance abuse. He said, “As a musician, I am suppose to shine the light on ills in the country, and that is what I did with this song. I am happy that, so far, it has got both critical and commercial praise. Though it advocates against vices, it does so in a very pleasant way that would make it have a wide appeal. It is very special song to me as it harps saliently and concisely on the extremely important issues of drug abuse and crime.”

The song, which was written and performed by Oogbodo with backup vocals by Shocker and Don Leo, was produced by Shocker.

