To succeed, music producer must be versatile, disciplined –Larrylanes

A music producer, Adeyemi Olanrewaju, better known as Larrylanes, has said that for one to succeed as a producer, one must be versatile and disciplined.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, he said, “Anyone who desires to be a great music producer must be versatile, dedicated to the craft, disciplined and be willing to learn new things. One’s success is determined by how fast one is able to adapt to new things.”

Larrylanes also stated that Rush, the song he produced for singer, Bella Shmurda, shot him into limelight. He said, “Rush, the song I produced for Bella Shmurda, pushed me into the limelight. People started paying more attention to my works. It was exciting and a great experience while in the studio with Shmurda. He has a different vibe entirely. Once he starts recording, he is ready to finish the song.”

Asked how he met, Bella Shmurda, the beat maker said, “The song was produced in 2019 when I was invited by a friend to a studio. When I got to the studio, I was encouraged by my friend to play some of my works. It was while I was playing some of those productions that Bella walked in. I didn’t know he was paying attention till I played the instrumental for Rush. He couldn’t resist it. He stood up from the chair and we got introduced to each other. He did a ‘freestyle’ on the instrumental that same night, and that gave birth to the song. It was an incredible experience.”

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music