Why I have been losing friends – Singer, Yemi Alade

Nigerian music star, Yemi Alade, has revealed why she’s been losing friends lately.

The singer in an Instastory stated that she’s been losing friends and finding peace.

She went on to state that it is unhealthy to re-friend a friend that tried to destroy her character, adding that a snake only shades its skin to become a bigger snake.

“I have been losing friends and finding peace. Never re-friend a friend that tried to destroy your character, source of income or relationships.

“A snake will only shades its skin to become a bigger snake,” she wrote.

