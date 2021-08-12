Why I Can’t Stop Being A Lesbian – Singer Temmie Ovwasa

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temmie Ovwasa, has stated reasons why she can’t stop being a lesbian.

The former YBNL artist took to her social media pages to state why she can’t leave lesbianism despite the fact that she will be 25 this year and her family members have been reminding her to settle down with a man.

“When my Family members remind me that I’ll be 25 this year, hoping that my Lesbian phase has passed and I can bring a man home 🤣🤣 No dear, I will be bringing a woman home but not YOUR home Mine. How do I explain to these people that after years of being with women, being remotely interested in a cishet man is a downgrade?” she wrote.

