Why Africa Must Invest in Science {Business Africa}

It’s been massively underfunded for a long time but is it time now for African countries to grow their economies by closing the Science and Technology Gap with the rest of the world? On this episode we hear it from the horse’s mouth.

Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, the first female president of Mauritius. She spoke on the connection between investment in science and economic development in Africa.

– Congo Bank Scam –

Congolese MicroFinance giant, Credit mutuel d’Afrique came crashing along with over 300 thousand euros of 600 customers swindled. Microfinance fraud is becoming a trend in the sub region, what will this translate to for the poor ? We talk to a financial risk analyst.

– Analysing shortages of critical supplies –

When the world shut down in March last year, global supply chains were massively disrupted as movement of people was severely restricted. Total and partial lockdowns have since been lifted in many countries. And yet because of successive variants, waves and individual countries’ efforts to recover from the pandemic, global producers and transportation systems are struggling to meet demand. The result, shortages of critical goods like cooking gas in Nigeria and medicine across the continent.

Sourced from Africanews