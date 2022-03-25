Which Nigerian record label boss did Chuddy K refer to during his interview?

During the interview, he noted that, “A record label boss once paid radio stations not to play my song, Slow Slow because they say I sounded like his artiste…You all know him.”

A little back story…

Born Chukwudi Ken Agali, Chuddy released his mainstream single, ‘Slow Slow’ in 2009. Just one year earlier, a certain Wande Coal had launched onto the Nigerian music scene on Mo’Hits Records, like a meteor. Across the Curriculum Vitae album by his label, he consistently produced moments of immense brilliance.

In 2009 – the same year that saw Chuddy K’s mainstream moment, Wande Coal released his critically acclaimed classic album, Mushin To Mo’Hits. Immediately, comparisons were drawn between both artists. They shared a similar vocal texture and falsetto tendencies. They also shared similar technique, breathe control and flow schemes.

Immediately, word got out that both artists used to be members of Salvation Boiz, a an acapella group of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG).

Speaking with NET in 2012, he says, “‘I had to battle with some challenges before I could gain my place in the industry. Actually, some people thought I was copying Wande. I could remember my first performance on stage, someone threw a sachet of water on me and said I was copying WC. But that is all gone now because people now know me, they now reckon with my brand, so that is the good thing about it.

“Fight dey happen now, we are humans. I don’t want to put the blames on anybody. 40 friends can’t live together for 40 years but still everybody has to do their thing.”

Chuddy K went on to release ‘Gaga Crazy’ in 2012 – it became a mega smash. He also released his debut album.

During a 2018 interview with Punch, Chuddy K, who has become scarce in the Nigerian music industry, noted that he quit because of his kids.

It must also be noted that Salvation Boiz had split long before Wande Coal was discovered by Don Jazzy and D’Banj, during a visit to the University of Lagos.

In 2013, tensions appeared to have slowed between both camps, as Wande Coal and Chuddy K shared a stage. As reported by Osagie Alonge for NET, both singers turned up for Terry G‘s Book of Ginjah album launch at ThisDay Dome in Abuja, on July 5, 2013.

Which record label boss is he talking about?

All fingers point to Don Jazzy. However, Pulse cannot confirm the accuracy of Chuddy K’s comments.

