Where do Nigerians enjoy spending their time online?
Recent years have seen technology
become increasingly important in Nigeria, and more central to how people live in
this country. While this can be seen in a number of ways across our working and
personal lives, the internet is undoubtedly the most important digital
development that underpins everything else.
This now sees most Nigerians spending
time online each day and using the internet to have fun when free. But where do
people in the country head to when they goon line?
Sports betting sites
Anyone who lives in Nigeria knows how
popular sport is in the country. As well as watching games, people in this part
of Africa also like to bet on them. Although it is the appeal of sports betting
itself that explains why Nigerians like to spend their time online enjoying this
activity, the range of safe sportsbooks in the country also helps. These sports
betting platforms are also easy to use and simple to navigate. Looking at how to deposit on BetKing, for example, shows just what a breeze it is
putting funds into your account.
Social media platforms
As in most other parts of the world,
people in Nigeria flock to social media platforms when heading online. Nigerians spend, on average, more
than three hours every day using these sites, leading the way as one of the top
countries in Africa for social media usage. In terms of platforms that are most
popular, top brands such as YouTube and Facebook appear to be the go-to
choices.
But why is this such a popular online
activity in Nigeria? To begin with, social media sites make it simple to stay
updated with the latest national, local or world news and events, as they happen.
In addition, they offer a convenient way to catch up with old friends, keep up
with the latest celeb gossip (such as singer Tems recent Grammy Award win) and make new friends.
Online shops
E-commerce is huge in Nigeria and it is
estimated that the online shopping market in the country was worth $7.6bn in
2021. This shows not only how big online shopping is in Nigeria but also how
many Nigerians love to spend their time online at e-commerce stores. Jumia is a
good example of a top online shopping platform people use in the country, as
are Konga and PayPorte.
The reason so many people in Nigeria
spend time at e-commerce shops mainly comes down to convenience. After all, shopping
online means you can get the items you need but without leaving the house or
spending hours trawling around local shops for them. Online shopping also
enables you to access a much wider range of goods and offers, and shop on a
national or even global scale.
Top online destinations for Nigerians
The digital age has been a positive
development in terms of entertainment and staying busy. Although there are lots
of cool things to do online, the examples here show just where Nigerians like to
head when connecting to the internet.