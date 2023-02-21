Where do Nigerians enjoy spending their time online?





Recent years have seen technology

become increasingly important in Nigeria, and more central to how people live in

this country. While this can be seen in a number of ways across our working and

personal lives, the internet is undoubtedly the most important digital

development that underpins everything else.

This now sees most Nigerians spending

time online each day and using the internet to have fun when free. But where do

people in the country head to when they goon line?

Sports betting sites

Anyone who lives in Nigeria knows how

popular sport is in the country. As well as watching games, people in this part

of Africa also like to bet on them. Although it is the appeal of sports betting

itself that explains why Nigerians like to spend their time online enjoying this

activity, the range of safe sportsbooks in the country also helps. These sports

betting platforms are also easy to use and simple to navigate. Looking at how to deposit on BetKing, for example, shows just what a breeze it is

putting funds into your account.

Social media platforms

As in most other parts of the world,

people in Nigeria flock to social media platforms when heading online. Nigerians spend, on average, more

than three hours every day using these sites, leading the way as one of the top

countries in Africa for social media usage. In terms of platforms that are most

popular, top brands such as YouTube and Facebook appear to be the go-to

choices.

But why is this such a popular online

activity in Nigeria? To begin with, social media sites make it simple to stay

updated with the latest national, local or world news and events, as they happen.

In addition, they offer a convenient way to catch up with old friends, keep up

with the latest celeb gossip (such as singer Tems recent Grammy Award win) and make new friends.

Online shops

E-commerce is huge in Nigeria and it is

estimated that the online shopping market in the country was worth $7.6bn in

2021. This shows not only how big online shopping is in Nigeria but also how

many Nigerians love to spend their time online at e-commerce stores. Jumia is a

good example of a top online shopping platform people use in the country, as

are Konga and PayPorte.

The reason so many people in Nigeria

spend time at e-commerce shops mainly comes down to convenience. After all, shopping

online means you can get the items you need but without leaving the house or

spending hours trawling around local shops for them. Online shopping also

enables you to access a much wider range of goods and offers, and shop on a

national or even global scale.

Top online destinations for Nigerians

The digital age has been a positive

development in terms of entertainment and staying busy. Although there are lots

of cool things to do online, the examples here show just where Nigerians like to

head when connecting to the internet.

Sourced From Nigerian Music