What you need to enjoy The Nigerian Idol live shows anywhere you are

The Nigerian Idol season 7 auditions were a whirlwind of talented singers, hilarious performers, average hopefuls, and witty remarks from the judges, but it’s over now. The judges – D’banj, Simi and Obi Asika have finally narrowed down the large turnover of auditioners to 12 of the best, and it is finally time to see them go head to head on live TV.

The live shows will begin on Sunday, March 20, 2022, and all 12 finalists will be competing to become the next Nigerian Idol and walk away with N100 million worth of prizes. The promise of winning the largest ever prize for a music talent show in Nigeria means that all 12 finalists will bring their A-game, and the show will get hotter.

It would be a shame to miss any minute of the biggest music talent show in Nigeria, and there are a few ways to make sure that does not happen.

Watch the show on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 and GOtv Supa channel 6) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) from 7 pm.

And with the DStv App, subscribers can now watch the show from anywhere, from any internet-enabled device and an active DStv subscription.

