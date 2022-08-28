What Performing Outside Nigeria Taught Me — Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr, a rising star signed to Mavins Label, recently talked about her experiences performing outside of her home country of Nigeria, where she is not as well known.

Ayra Starr claimed that having performed abroad had taught her to play her song whether or not her audience understood it.

Although she admitted that not everyone knows who she is yet, the young woman always makes sure that they do by the time she exits the stage.

She wrote: “Performing outside of Nigeria has taught how to perform my music, regardless if the audience knows it or not.

That’s what being an upcoming artist is, I’m not known everywhere YET. I always say it’s not about them knowing me but by the time I leave this stage they will know who i am”.

