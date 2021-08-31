What Netflix’s ‘King of Boys’ is saying about Nigerian politics

For a successful government, there must be checks and balances. Each body overseeing the other. The law enforcement agencies, the press, the legislature, the judiciary and the executive.

But what happens when one body is flawed? What happens when one arm overuses its power without regard of being checked? Corruption and chaos are two sure results which is the reality in Nigeria on and off-screen.

A partial judiciary

I borrow a quote from George Orwell’s classic ‘Animal Farm’. “All animals are equal but some are more equal than others”. This is witnessed in the case of Aare (Akin Lewis), a top political figure who is supposed to be in detention but is granted special treatment by his friend who is a judge. One can’t help but wonder, where is the fair hearing to average Nigerians who aren’t friends with Judges or who can’t even afford lawyers?

A shadow government

Despite the executive being the most supreme arm of government, the rest must be independent of one another to see to proper check and balance and no use of excesses. But in Nigeria, the power only belongs to the executive and they give it to whomever they please. What’s scarier is that the executive is a mere image representing and doing the biddings of a shadow government.

A committee, a cult, a gang, a cabal, a circle. A group of influentials that employ financial and street muscles to intimidate colleagues and masses for their pleasure. They insert and remove, they appoint and replace.

As Jumoke Randle (Nse Ikpe-Etim) stated during her clandestine visit to Aare says :

“He ( the Governor) believes the match is won on the pitch when in fact you and I both know it is decided in the backrooms long before the game has begun.”

In other words, Nigerian political leaders are mere puppets controlled masters behind the curtains. It is no surprise nor coincidence the real governor of Lagos state blamed the ‘20th of October 2020 Lekki Massacre’ on “forces beyond our direct control.”

Persecuted journalism

This is explored through Dapo Banjo (Efa Iwara). A young journalist, passionate about seeking the truth. After getting close to cracking down on the conspiracy about uncovering Eniola Salami’s manipulation of the presidential election. He is sent a letter bomb.

This technique of assassination is a sad nod to outspoken journalist & activist Dele Giwa who was killed by a letter bomb in 1986.

Though letter bombs aren’t fashionable anymore, The means of silencing the media has become even more deadly. How? They buy the media organizations. As a result whatever news or story the media covers is always in their favour but never their flaws.

Unintelligent electoral bodies and incapable security forces

After the election results are announced in ‘King Of Boys’ declaring President Mumusa and Eniola Salami as victors, The other aspirants begin disputing the collated figures, accusing the security forces of aiding violence at electoral polls and looting of ballot boxes. It is disappointing that after this is stated by the newscaster it is not ‘news’ in Nigeria. How did this become our reality?

We need more women in political offices

In Eniola Salami’s brief meeting with Gobir (Paul Sambo) chairman of an anti-corruption agency, she states in one of her Yoruba adages, “The darkest pots cook the whitest rice”

Regardless of her past crimes, Eniola has the will to effect real change. If only the media, her political opponents and the masses will see her as more than an ‘unmarried woman’.

This sexist-cultural stigma in Nigerian politics is horrible and mindless! It should be preached against loudly! Women should be given equal opportunities of filling up political offices across all levels.

I can go on and on about several issues Kemi Adetiba’s political thriller touches regarding Nigerian politics but I’ll end it with these last points regarding Electoral Processes.

From registration to voting, to counting and announcements,

It is not free, it is not fair.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

