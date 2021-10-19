What has changed? A year after Lekki toll gate shooting in Nigeria

A year has passed and the world may have forgotten but for the Nigerian youth, 20th October, 2020 can never be forgotten,

This is the day the Nigerian army used live ammunition to disperse a peaceful Nigerian protest at the lekki toll gate in lagos which claimed some lives and left many injured.

29 year Legend Agboola Onileowo is one of the many youth who led the protest which aimed at seeking accountability from the government.

Like many Nigerian youth, who was part of the many who got injured say the night of October 20 was a remarkable one for him.

“….the 20th of October 2020 – a day I can never forget in my life. The day the government of Nigeria sent the military and the police to come and kill its citizens and peaceful protesters at Lekki tollgate because we were protesting for our rights.”

Solomon is not the only one mending his wounds from the incident. Solomon Soo Agee recounts his ordeal and how the incident has changed his life.

“This will serve as a lesson to me. This will serve as a lesson to me because I can’t fight the government, only me can’t fight the government. I know what I passed through before I sort out my pills when I refill my treatments …..”

It is clear all the Nigerian youth seeks is peace and accountable governance. One of the survivors, Samuel Ashola say “….., they are elected to serve us, not to take us as slaves because the way they are ruling us as if we are slaves, they are ruling us as if we are nobody… I feel sorry for this country…”

Yes, the youth in Nigeria have made sacrifices and blood has been shed but have the aim for which the protest was staged

Sourced from Africanews