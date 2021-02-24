What growth means | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: What does it mean for a person to grow, even if they are already confident and assured?

Niniola: When you are confident, it means you are not blind to the true state of things. It means that you can’t stay on one level; you have to keep moving. You have to keep improving on your craft.

You keep learning everyday. It is continuous.

Confidence shouldn’t give room for you to be rude, blind, or deaf.

Niniola Apata, known professionally as Niniola, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and Grammy-nominated artiste.

Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.

Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya

Sourced From Nigerian Music