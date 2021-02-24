Nigeria’s Joeboy releases ‘Focus’ off his debut album

Joeboy is a product of Empawa Africa, a talent incubator and mentorship program founded by Mr. Eazi. Photo: Courtesy.

Nigerian singer Joeboy has a released a new single dubbed Focus of his debut album Something Between Beauty and Magic. Released on February 12, the song is doing considerably well as it’s currently ranked 16 on the most played songs in Kenya according to Apple Music. According to the singer, Focus was inspired by a friend’s love story.

“This is a story about unreciprocated love which is something almost everybody has experienced at one time or the other. The message here is realising and accepting the fact that that’s totally fine. It was inspired by a friend of mine who was going through the most because of a girl he liked at the time. Thank the heavens he’s over her now anyway,” said the 23-year-old.

Focus comes hot on the heels of Joeboy’s first studio album Something Between Beauty and Magic released in early February and has been receiving positive reviews.

“It has always been my resolve to spread good vibes through music and put a smile on people’s faces. Happiness in my opinion is looking into your lover’s eyes, a child’s smile, laughter, memory of the first kiss or marriage to the one you love. This album is all about love a perfect blend between beauty and magic, I hope anyone who gets to listen to it will experience the vibes and share it with others,” Joeboy said regarding the album which features 14 tracks and a bonus documentary.

Speaking on the album’s title, Joeboy revealed that his sound engineer is the one who came up with the name.

“The plan was to come up with a title that best describes “love” without actually using the word “love”, hence ‘Somewhere between Beauty and Magic’ because love is a perfect blend of beauty and magic.”

Love is the dominant theme across the album which features songs like Runaway, Lonely, Consent Oshe, Sugar Mama among others. In Consent, Joeboy addresses rape explaining, “Anything outside of that or one party isn’t interested, then it isn’t love anymore, and forcing it isn’t acceptable and that needs to be known loud and clear. The special moment with this song is celebrating the beauty of mutual consent and disapproving lack of it.”

Real name Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, Joeboy’s breakthrough was the hit song Baby (Visualizer) which has garnered over 40 million YouTube views. He’s a product of Empawa Africa, a talent incubator and mentorship program founded by Mr. Eazi.

