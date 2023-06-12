Webinar to Connect African and Japanese Women Entrepreneurs

What: Young African and Japanese women entrepreneurs networking webinar

Who: Gender, Women and Civil Society Department, African Development Bank; and the Asia External Representation Office

When: 22 June 2023; 08:00-10:30 GMT (17:00-19:30 Japan Standard Time)

Where: Online

The African Development Bank’s Gender, Women and Civil Society Department, in collaboration with the Asia External Representation Office, will host a webinar on 22 June 2023 to connect African and Japanese women entrepreneurs for knowledge-sharing and networking.

The Japan Policy and Human Resources Development fund, wholly supported by the Japanese government, is financing the webinar.

The session targets Japanese and African women entrepreneurs and the users of “50 Million African Women Speak”, a digital platform that serves as a one-stop shop for millions of women in Africa to start and scale up their businesses. It is also open to investors, civil society organizations, development partners and regional economic communities.

The webinar will allow participants to learn ways to grow their businesses, employment opportunities and markets through knowledge sharing, mentorship, and market linkage for potential intercontinental e-commerce between Africa and Japan.

It will feature panelists from diverse fields, including food and agriculture; fashion and cosmetics; the green/digital sector; tourism and hospitality. The panel will cover the use of digital tools to promote online business, strategies to access finance, and cooperation between African and Japanese women entrepreneurs.

The webinar will feature the following distinguished speakers:

Chileshe Kapwepwe, General Secretary of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa

Malado Kaba, Director of the Gender, Women and Civil Society Department, African Development Bank

Edward Ssekalo, Content Manager, 50 Million African Women Speak

Monica Musonda, CEO and Founder, Java Foods

Chiharu Oyama, CEO, VIVIA JAPAN Inc.

Namissa Thera Sow, Founder and CEO, Ikalook

Yukari Hara, Founder and CEO, SKYAH Co., Ltd. and Co-Director of MY DREAM.org

Rekik Bekele, CEO, Green Scene Energy plc.

Aya Tsuboi, CEO and Founder, Sunda Technology Global Co., Ltd.

Asmaa Khattab, Founder, Walk Like an Egyptian

Rie Kawano, Founder and CEO, RAHA KENYA

Following this knowledge-sharing webinar, participants will be invited to a business development networking session.

Please click here to register.

