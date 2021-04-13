Webinar on countering misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine

What: Webinar Who: Civil Society and Community Engagement Division of the African Development Bank, Economic, Social & Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) of the African Union, and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) When: 15 April 2021, 10.30-12.00 GMT Where: Virtual

The Civil Society and Community Engagement Division of the African Development Bank, in partnership with the AU- ECOSOCC and Africa CDC, will host a second webinar in the Covid-19 Awareness and Community Empowerment Series.

The partners initiated this series in March 2020 to raise awareness among African citizens and civil society about the pandemic and the associated public health guidance from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and the WHO.

The first phase of the series focused on the continent’s emergency response to the outbreak and the transition to long-term reconstruction. This second phase will highlight a continental awareness campaign to ensure that the wider African public has access to verified information about the Covid-19 vaccine from authentic sources, with a particular focus on the Africa CDC.

For more information and to sign up for the webinar, click here.

