WATCH: Adekunle Gold, Simi link up in studio for new song

Adekunle Gold, the Nigerian singer, has announced that he featured Simi, his wife, in his upcoming album titled ‘Tequila Ever After’.

‘Tequila Ever After’ is Gold’s highly anticipated fifth album which is scheduled for release on July 28.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the singer said he has not featured Simi on his songs since his ‘Gold’ album (2016).

We recorded 5 songs to finally get to "Look What You Made Me Do" I haven't featured @symplysimi since "Gold" album. I know you'll love this song because it is special and out of this world. Thank you Baby for blessing Tequila Ever After with your magic. July 28 we're live,… pic.twitter.com/usN85N3Kto — Tequila Ever After (@adekunleGOLD) July 18, 2023

He revealed that they worked on five songs before finalising the track titled ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

Gold also expressed his gratitude to Simi for adding her “magical touch” to the project.

“We recorded 5 songs to finally get to ‘Look What You Made Me Do’. I haven’t featured @symplysimi since the ‘Gold’ album,” he wrote.

“I know you’ll love this song because it is special and out of this world.

“Thank you, Baby, for blessing ‘Tequila Ever After’ with your magic. July 28, we’re live; pre-order the album now.”

Since their marriage in 2019, Gold and Simi have continued to enjoy positive reception from music lovers in Nigeria and across Africa.

The celebrity couple collaborated on a project titled ‘Promise‘ in January 2019 — shortly after their wedding.

They also partnered for an array of songs like ‘No Forget’ (2017), ‘Take Me Back’ (2017), ‘By You’ (2019), ‘Bite The Dust’ (2020), and ‘Balance’ (2022).

Gold gained fame with the release of his hit songs ‘Sade’ and a high-life cover of One Direction’s ‘Story of My Life’.

Initially signed to YBNL in 2015, he departed from the record label after the expiration of his contract and now owns his label called Afro Urban Records.

Simi, on the other hand, broke into the mainstream with her single ‘Tiff’ in 2014.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

