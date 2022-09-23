Waje, Tems Working On A Song Collaboration

Popular Nigerian singer, Waje has reached out to her colleague, Tems, for a song collaboration.

Waje recently released her first gospel album, Unbroken and is set to continue releasing more hits for her fans.

Waje and Tems are fantastic vocalists, and many of their fans worldwide have, for a while, hoped that the collaboration between both singers happens.

Waje, through a tweet, said she and Tems on a track would be mindblowing. She wrote: “Imagine @temsbaby and I on track. Please guys whisper to her.”

Tems later then replied Waje with: “Check yah dmss siss”

Tems, since her breakout in 2020, has attracted a lot of big-name singers and rappers. Wizkid, Drake, and Future have had her on their songs.

Fans then dropped comments in droves to approve of the collaboration, and most pleaded that the singers hastily reach a resolution and release a track or tracks from the collaboration.

Sourced From Nigerian Music