Voter registration won’t end June 30, INEC assures Nigerians

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu on Saturday assured Nigerians that the ongoing continuous voter registration would not end on June 30 as earlier announced.

Yakubu disclosed this on Saturday during the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 organised by the commission in partnership with Yiaga Africa and funded by the European Union at the old parade ground, Abuja.

Yakubu, who was silent on the duration of the extension, said the commission would decide on the timeframe and communicate the outcome to Nigerians.

He said, “The second thing is you want to know when will this registration end? Is it going to end on the 30th of June in the next five days?

“On behalf of INEC, let me assure you, e no go end for 30th June for as long as we have you people trying to register to obtain your Permanent Voter Card, we will continue to register you and we will continue to make sure that you get your PVC.”

The INEC chairman said 14, 000 Nigerians were registered in five days at the venue of the concert.

Mahmood assured that the commission would deploy more machines to register Nigerians.

He said, “In the place (Old Parade Ground, Abuja), in the last five days – from Monday to Friday; we have registered over 14, 000 Nigeians in this place alone. In this place, we have 50 voter registration machines.

“Two weeks ago, we deployed more machines to the states; more machines left yesterday (Friday) and more are leaving today (Saturday). By Monday there will be more machines to register Nigerians.

“We will not stop the registration until we are satisfied that those who wish to register are given the opportunity to do so.”

While responding to chants of no rigging from the crowd, the INEC chairman said, “For those of you who registered on the INEC Result Viewing Portal, you were seeing the results from the polling units on election day in Ekiti State.

“The Ekiti governorship election was good. Osun is going to be better and 2023 general elections will be the best.

“Your votes will count. But for those who have not yet registered, kindly do so to vote. We promise you your votes will count.”

Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States, Samuela Isopi, urged Nigerians not to sell their vote.

Isopi said the EU would stand by Nigerians to make Nigeria’s democracy stronger.

She said, “This is the start of a great change.

“We can feel the energy. Nigerians are mobilising and the feeling is that this time they are ready to be the driver of change. You have the power to drive positive change. Get your PVC and use it.

“Your votes will count and make a difference. Don’t give up your power. Don’t sell your votes because if you sell your votes you sell your future.

“Go out and challenge your leaders and stand for your values. This is the way to build democracy, to have better governance and a better Nigeria.

“The EU will stand by you and all Nigerians to make Nigeria’s democracy stronger.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music