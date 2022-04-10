Video: Singer Mr Eazi proposes to Temi Otedola

Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, known better as Mr. Eazi, has proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Temi Otedola.

Temi, who is an actress and blogger, is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, and a younger sister to DJ Cuppy and Tolani Otedola.

The actress who made her Nollywood debut in 2020 in ‘Citation’ by Kunle Afolayan, shared the news on her Twitter handle on Sunday.

She shared the moments Mr Eazi proposed in an 18 seconds video clip without a caption.

See the moments below:

