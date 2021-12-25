VIDEO: Singer Emma Nyra collapses as family gifts her Range Rover for Christmas

Singer, Emma Obi, aka Emma Nyra, collapsed in excitement as she received a Range Rover from her family as Christmas gift.

The excited mother of twins took to verified Instagram page to announce the good news.

She shared a video that captured the moment where she saw the surprise gift.

After standing fixated at the sight of the luxury car, the singer collapsed on the ground and began to roll.

In the caption, the singer narrated how she struggled to purchase the car, only to be informed that it would arrive in 2022.

According to her, her family surprised her with the car and she hailed them as the “most amazing family.”

She wrote, “And then this happened! God is so good! I worked so hard to purchase this car but I was told it would not be available until 2022!

“My family surprised me and brought it all the way to me! I’m still in shock! I have the most amazing family! I swear I’m shooketh.” (sic)

Watch video below:

