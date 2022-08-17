VIDEO: Selena Gomez kisses Rema after US concert

Selena Gomez, the US songstress, has been seen in a now-viral video giving Rema, the Nigerian singer, a kiss on the cheeks after his performance in the United States.

As part of his ongoing North America tour, the 22-year-old held a concert in Los Angeles, California.

The concert was graced by the likes of Gomez and 6lack, another US singer.

The ‘Are You There’ crooner took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share a video of himself flanked by the international artistes after the show.

In the video, Gomez could be seen in a cheerful mood as walked toward Rema and embrace him before kissing him on his cheeks.

“LA gave me butterflies. Love you @selenagomez and big ups to my brother @6lack for keeping it real with me,” he captioned the video.

Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, has won several awards and recognition since he came into the limelight.

He won the ‘Next Rated’ gong in 2019 and was nominated for Viewer’s Choice at the 13th edition of The Headies.

In January 2020, he received the Soundcity MVP Awards for ‘Best New Artist’.

The musician was also nominated with Burna Boy and Wizkid as ‘Best Viewers Choice: International Act’ at the 2020 BET Awards.

