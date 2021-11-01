VIDEO: DJ Cuppy, Zlatan end feud at UK concert
Zlatan Ibile and DJ Cuppy have set aside their protracted
feud to perform at a concert in London, the United Kingdom.
Both music personalities have been at odds with each other
over an altercation that was not precisely clarified.
In January, Cuppy had claimed that Zlatan blocked her on
social media platforms after their collaborative single ‘Gellato’.
Zlatan later struck a chord after he, during an interview,
dismissively denied knowing the disc jockey.
Afeare Isreal, an aide to Davido, had waded in by claiming
Cuppy did not pay Zlatan after their music collaboration.
But in footage shared on her Twitter handle, Cuppy made a
surprise appearance during Zlatan’s stage performance in London.
Decided to SURPRISE @Zlatan_Ibile on stage at his London show! 💞😱🍦#CuppyDat pic.twitter.com/MK4sLqCgaY
— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) October 31, 2021
It is not clear if this signals the end of their feud but
the duo could be seen hugging each other before the audience.
In Cuppy’s lawsuit threat issued to Afeare by her lawyers,
the DJ had denied breaching her contract with Zlatan.
“It is crucial to
state that there are legal contracts that govern the relationship between our
client and Mr. Zlatan Ibile; said contracts which very fairly and adequately
cover the financial compensation of both artists,” it read.
“Neither our Client nor Mr. Zlatan Ibile has breached their
contractual obligations in any way. The allegations in the statements made by
you are completely untrue and constitute a grave libel upon our client.”