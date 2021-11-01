VIDEO: DJ Cuppy, Zlatan end feud at UK concert

Zlatan Ibile and DJ Cuppy have set aside their protracted feud to perform at a concert in London, the United Kingdom. Both music personali…

Zlatan Ibile and DJ Cuppy have set aside their protracted

feud to perform at a concert in London, the United Kingdom.

Both music personalities have been at odds with each other

over an altercation that was not precisely clarified.

In January, Cuppy had claimed that Zlatan blocked her on

social media platforms after their collaborative single ‘Gellato’.

Zlatan later struck a chord after he, during an interview,

dismissively denied knowing the disc jockey.

Afeare Isreal, an aide to Davido, had waded in by claiming

Cuppy did not pay Zlatan after their music collaboration.

But in footage shared on her Twitter handle, Cuppy made a

surprise appearance during Zlatan’s stage performance in London.

It is not clear if this signals the end of their feud but

the duo could be seen hugging each other before the audience.

In Cuppy’s lawsuit threat issued to Afeare by her lawyers,

the DJ had denied breaching her contract with Zlatan.

“It is crucial to

state that there are legal contracts that govern the relationship between our

client and Mr. Zlatan Ibile; said contracts which very fairly and adequately

cover the financial compensation of both artists,” it read.

“Neither our Client nor Mr. Zlatan Ibile has breached their

contractual obligations in any way. The allegations in the statements made by

you are completely untrue and constitute a grave libel upon our client.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music