US Vice-President Harris to visit Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia

US Vice-President Kamala Harris will visit three African countries this month, in what will be her first trip to the continent since becoming vice president.

Ms Harris will visit to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia from 25 March to 2 April.

Her visit will focus on efforts to “expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment.”

A statement from the White House said “The Vice President’s visit will build on the recent U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022.

The trip will strengthen the United States’ partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity.”

According to the statement, “throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the Vice President will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women.”

Vice President Harris will meet presidents of the three countries she would be visiting “to discuss regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, among other issues.

The Vice President will strengthen people-to-people ties and engage with civil society, including young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and members of the African Diaspora.”

Source: Africafeeds.com