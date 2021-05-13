You are here
UN condemns killing of aid worker in South Sudan

The aid worker was killed when assailants fired at a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle that was part of a team of international non-governmental organizations and South Sudanese health workers travelling to a health facility.  

The team was driving from Chukudum to Kapoeta in Budi County in an area that has seen several roadside ambushes this year.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, has condemned the killing.

“I am shocked by this violent act and send my condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased. The roads are a vital connection between humanitarian organizations and communities in need, and we must be able to move safely across the country without fear,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“I call on the Government to strengthen law enforcement along these roads.” 

The incident marked the first killing of an aid worker in South Sudan in 2021.  Nine aid workers were killed in 2020.
 

