You are here
Europe 

UN chief: Deadly school shooting in Russia an ‘act of senseless violence’

Village Reporter

The UN chief was saddened to learn about their deaths, his Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement

“He strongly condemns this act of senseless violence and expresses his deepest condolences to the victims’ families, as well as the Government and people of the Russian Federation”, Mr Dujarric said. 

Kazan is the capital and largest city in the Republic of Tatarstan, and is located some 500 miles east of Moscow. 

The attack took place around 9:20 AM, local time, according to media reports. A 19-year-old man was detained and investigations are underway. 

At least 21 other people, mainly children, were injured in the shooting, and the Secretary-General has wished them a speedy and full recovery.

Source UN News

Related posts:

‘Violence must stop’: Cameroonians denounce deadly school attack
Belarus: UN rights chief condemns violence against protesters, calls for grievances to be heard
Cameroon: Seventh child dies after shooting attack on school
Cameroon: President Biya condemns school mass shooting

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.