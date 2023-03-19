UK seeks to expand deportation plan with Rwanda

The UK is seeking to expand its deportation plans following British interior minister Suella Braverman’s visit to Rwanda.

Braverman visited Rwanda on Saturday to expand a deal under which has the African country accepting migrants who arrive in Britain without permission.

British courts still have to first confirm that the proposals are legal. The UK government wants to send migrants away as part of a $146 million deal agreed with Rwanda in 2022.

Campaigners are challenging the legality of the policy in the courts, a move that has stalled the deportations.

Those against the policy say it is costly and will criminalise thousands of genuine refugees who have very few routes to seek asylum in Britain without entering the country.

– Advertisement –



Braverman met Rwanda’s foreign minister, Vincent Biruta, and told reporters in Kigali that she had agreed extra support for migrants who are sent to the country.

“Many countries around the world are grappling with unprecedented numbers of illegal migrants and I sincerely believe that this world-leading partnership … is both humanitarian and compassionate and also fair and balanced,” Braverman told reporters.

Biruta said the proposals “offer better opportunities for migrants and Rwandans alike” and would help with the British government’s goal of disrupting people-trafficking networks.

In a statement on Saturday, Britain’s interior ministry said Rwanda had now agreed to accept “all categories of people who pass through safe countries and make illegal and dangerous journeys to the UK”.

“Anyone who comes to the UK illegally – who cannot be returned to their home country – will be in scope to be relocated to Rwanda,” Britain’s interior ministry said.

Source: Africafeeds.com