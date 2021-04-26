Ugandans celebrate Daniel Kaluuya for winning an Oscar

– Advertisement –





Ugandans have taken to social media to celebrate Daniel Kaluuya, a British actor of Ugandan origin.

Kaluuya over the weekend won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

He thanked all his fans from London and Kampala for supporting him in his career.

“What a man.” Daniel Kaluuya remembers Fred Hampton in his acceptance speech: “How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed…When they played divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend.” https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX #Oscars pic.twitter.com/T58yZO1Bq7 — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

His final words of how incredible it was that his parents had sex and had him made his mother and sister blush.

Best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya addresses his #Oscars speech: “I think that’s pretty obvious that all our parents had sex” https://t.co/X0fcOATS5G pic.twitter.com/EI9TO3V0HI — Variety (@Variety) April 26, 2021

Ugandans have also congratulated and cheered him on for his win.

Congratulations Kaluya. You are always proud of your motherland and your motherland is proud of you!

📸RT pic.twitter.com/zDozuvh20u — Marcella Karekye (@MKarekye) April 26, 2021

Daniel Kaluya has us Ugandans another Oscar. Its really a good morning alhamdulillah 🙏🤗 — #kabakaChosen 🌟 (@ChosenRex01) April 26, 2021

Kampala, Uganda got a shout out at the Oscars. Thank you for repping the village, Daniel Kaluuya. So proud of you. WE 👏🏿OUT👏🏿 HERE👏🏿 — Cousin P (@ColonelKSpeaks) April 26, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com