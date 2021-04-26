You are here
Ugandans celebrate Daniel Kaluuya for winning an Oscar

Elwin Mandowa

Ugandans have taken to social media to celebrate Daniel Kaluuya, a British actor of Ugandan origin.

Kaluuya over the weekend won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

He thanked all his fans from London and Kampala for supporting him in his career.

His final words of how incredible it was that his parents had sex and had him made his mother and sister blush.

Ugandans have also congratulated and cheered him on for his win.

Source: Africafeeds.com

