Ugandan Olympic heroes reap big, gifted cars, salary stipends e.t.c

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday awarded its athletes luxurious vehicles, houses and monthly stipend following their successful performance in the just concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Museveni ordered full implementation of his earlier directive to gift Gold, Silver and Bronze medalists at the continental or international level a monthly salary of $1,415, $845 and $280 respectively.

Museveni further promised to build a house for each Gold medalist and all of the medalists cash rewards.

He also promised to build a house for the parents of each Gold medalist.

He further donated three brand new vehicles to three medalists namely; Joshua Cheptegei who clinched the Gold medal in the Men’s 5,000 metres, Stella Chesang, Peruth Chemutai who won a Gold medal in the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase and Jacob Kiplimo who won Bronze in Men’s 10,000 meters.

“I want to gift each athlete who gave us a medal at the Olympics with a car and cash,” said Museveni. The new vehicles will be awarded as follows; two Mitsubishi Outlanders for the gold medalist and a Mitsubishi L200 for silver medalist,” Museveni announced.

Uganda’s athletes received a hero’s welcome after landing at the Entebbe airport on Tuesday.

