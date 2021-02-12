Ugandan army pilot dies in helicopter crash after take-off

– Advertisement –





Ugandans have been paying tribute to a young female army pilot who died in a helicopter crash on Thursday.

Uganda’s army confirmed the death of the pilot, identified as Captain Caroline Busingye in the crash after take-off near Entebbe.

According to the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) spokeswoman Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the incident happened during a flight training session.

“Today afternoon at about 2:15pm a jet ranger piloted by two cadet trainees on a mutual training flight came down immediately after take off near Lido beach.

The two were rushed to hospital to ascertain their health,” she said.

It is with sadness that we announce the passing on of Capt Caroline Busingye after she was involved in a plane crush today Afternoon in Entebbe. We Commiserate with the family of the late and the UPDF Airforce fraternity during this very difficult moment. MAGRIP. pic.twitter.com/eqQv81f6e7 — Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso (@UPDFspokespersn) February 11, 2021

Eyewitnesses said there were two occupants in the helicopter at the time of the crash.

JUST IN: A UPDF helicopter has crashed in Entebbe near Lido beach. Eye witnesses said there were two occupants in the helicopter but we are yet to ascertain their health condition. However, an ambulance has evacuated them to Kisubi hospital in Kampala

📸 Eve Muganga/ Courtesy pic.twitter.com/DHLV9XhjLx — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) February 11, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com