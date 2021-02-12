You are here
Ugandan Army Pilot Dies In Helicopter Crash After Take Off
Africa East Africa World 

Ugandan army pilot dies in helicopter crash after take-off

Elwin Mandowa , , , , , , ,
Ugandan Army Pilot Dies In Helicopter Crash After Take Off

Ugandans have been paying tribute to a young female army pilot who died in a helicopter crash on Thursday.

Uganda’s army confirmed the death of the pilot, identified as Captain Caroline Busingye in the crash after take-off near Entebbe.

According to the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) spokeswoman Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the incident happened during a flight training session.

“Today afternoon at about 2:15pm a jet ranger piloted by two cadet trainees on a mutual training flight came down immediately after take off near Lido beach.

The two were rushed to hospital to ascertain their health,” she said.

Eyewitnesses said there were two occupants in the helicopter at the time of the crash.

Mozambique army to investigate ‘horrific killing’ of naked woman

