U-17 WWC: Germany Girls Rock Kiss Daniel’s ‘Cough’ Song Despite Losing To Flamingos

Despite losing the Third Place match of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to the Flamingos via penalties, the Germany U-17 girls were captured on video dancing Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel’s latest single, ‘Cough’ in their dressing room.

The video showed the Germans and the Nigerian girls vibing and shaking their bum to Kizz Daniel’s new track Cough.

The players exchanged kits while some exchanged contacts and others wore their dancing shoes as shown in the video.

Recall that the Flamingos won their first-ever FIFA World Cup bronze medals on Sunday after a 3-2 penalty shootout win over Germany following a dramatic 3-3 draw in Mumbai.

The Flamingos had surrendered a 3-0 lead during the match, with penalties needed to determine the winner at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Substitutes, Blessing Sunday, Ajakaye and Etim scored from the spot for Nigeria, while defender Tumininu Adeshina missed.

But it didn’t matter as Pauliner Bartz missed an important kick for Germany.

