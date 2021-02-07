Twitter User Demands Apology From Burna Boy Over Car Damages

A Twitter user has called out to Afrobeat singer Burna Boy over damages done to his car, asking for acknowledgment and an apology.

The user with the handle @Iamsilvar, narrated his brush with Burna Boy’s entourage at Lekki Phase 1.

He said the incident occurred at 8:15 pm on Saturday.

He explained that he idled at the traffic lights, waiting for the lights to switch to green when Burna Boy’s convoy blared sirens from behind his vehicle.

The user claimed that an occupant of one of the cars in the convoy directed another to “enter” him.

He added that he was just a mechanic and didn’t have any money but all he wanted was an apology and an acknowledgment of the incident by Burna Boy.

Here’s the user’s account:

One of @burnaboy boys in same Car with Burna say to the other convoy behind to ENTER ME which I don’t know what it means. I tried as much as I can to even hear sorry but threatening instead. pic.twitter.com/MjfxvIKZf2 — Duke of Lagos ⚘ (@Iamsilvar) February 6, 2021

To God who made Me I was patiently waiting for the Lekki traffic lights to turns green before I move all they his convoy did was to keep blaring sirens k only tried to just move so they can move as well. Please this is terrible moment, Am a big fan of him but this total turns Off pic.twitter.com/HzO4wELvPI — Duke of Lagos ⚘ (@Iamsilvar) February 6, 2021