TuruUgoLota Progress Tour: Onaga Ikechukwu wins N5million music recording deal in Enugu

Yet another grass to grace narrative was recorded at the just-concluded TuruUgoLota Progress Tour, organized by Life Continental Lager Beer at Shoprite, Enugu. Onaga Ikechukwu Wisdom, (AKA, Demzy) is a budding musician who like other upcoming artists in Enugu heard about the concert and decided to throw his hat in the ring.

As a brand that is keen on witnessing and celebrating the progress of Igbos in their respective socio-economic activities, Life Continental Lager Beer has always been at the forefront of giving promising music talents the platform to showcase their creative sparks at the Progress Tour concerts. After a keenly contested musical display from various upcoming artists, the audience waited with baited breath to ascertain who would emerge winner of the competition.

Hence, it was a big surprise to Ikechukwu and a cross section of the audience when he was announced as the winner of the contest. With this, Ikechukwu has secured a music recording contract worth five million naira. Ikechukwu could not hide his joy as he expressed effusive appreciation to the Life Beer team for giving young and upcoming artists the stage to progress in their musical careers. “I cannot believe what just happened today. This is really a dream come true. Life Continental Lager beer is truly for progress. I will tell all my friends to patronize Life Beer. This is a life-changing opportunity and I wish them more resounding feats”.

The concert was organized as part of Life Continental Lager Beer’s TuruUgoLota initiative to provide consumers with fun and entertainment. Life Continental Lager Beer recently started an exciting musical tour to bring undiluted entertainment to its consumers across major cities in Nigeria.

Speaking during the concert, the Senior Brand Manager Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, maintained that “Life Continental Lager Beer has grown to be a dominant beer brand in Nigeria while maintaining a unique cultural identity that resonates with its consumers. The brand has always been very close to its root and its people. With this Progress Tour Concert, we have taken steps to further deepen this connection. We realize how much it means for the people of Enugu to be able to celebrate with friends and family and we wanted to be part of that experience for our loyal consumers”.

She stated further that “Life Continental Lager Beer is all about giving its consumers a celebratory experience that will not only resonate with them but also be equally memorable, and the Progress Tour is another way that Life Continental Lager Beer has been bringing joy and unforgettable experience to our Igbo consumers.”

Through the TuruUgoLota campaign, the brand connects with the mind-set of South-eastern people who love the fun of all ages, rekindling their deep pride in being Igbo, while at the same time satisfying consumers through the unique taste of Life Continental Lager Beer. Beyond being an adage, TuruUgoLota is a passion that weighs upon every young Igbo, to go forth into the world—despite its challenges and limitations—build new relationships, work hard and attain success.

