TurnTable launches Nigeria Top 50 albums chart, Asake’s ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ emerges as first No.1 Album

Methodology of the Albums Chart

The chart employs a weighted system similar to the existing Top Streaming Songs chart – a point-per-play system that assigns values to streams on different streaming platforms. Paid-streams will be weighted as one point per play value, freemium streams will be weighted as 0.75 point per play, ad-supported video streams from YouTube will be weighted 0.66 point per play while ad-supported streams will be weighted 0.5 point per play.

This follows standard practice by other official music chart publications across the world who assign different weights to streaming platforms based on payment type. Additionally, the TurnTable Top 50 Albums Chart as well as other genre-based consumption-ranked albums charts — will employ a single tier (equating 1,500 streams as one album unit) for on-demand audio streams (paid or ad-supported) from subscription services. Video streams will also contribute to the Top 50 Albums Chart.

Top Ten Rundown (October 28 – November 3, 2022)

Asake’s ‘MMWTV’ earned 10,000 album units in Nigeria during the week of October 28 – November 3, 2022. This equals 15 million on-demand streams of the album tracks during the tracking week.

Bella Shmurda’s ‘Hypertension’ starts at No. 2 with 6,732 units, equaling 10.1 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks. Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’ earned 4,410 units to start at No. 3. The rest of the top five is completed by albums from Chocolate City; Young Jonn’s ‘Love Is Not Enough’ at No. 4 (3,681 units) and Blaqbonez’s ‘Young Preacher’ at No. 5 (3,337 units).

Seyi Vibez’s debut album, ‘Billion Dollar Baby’ earned 3,151 units off two days of availability during the tracking week to start at No. 6. Ayra Starr’s ’19 & Dangerous’ (Deluxe) occupies the No. 7 spot with 2,828 units while Black Sherif’s ‘The Villain I Never Was’ earned 2,279 units to start at No. 8.

Rounding out the top ten is Fireboy DML’s ‘Playboy’ ranks at No. 9 – it earned 2,214 units while Omah Lay’s ‘Boy Alone’ earned 1,796 units to rank at No. 10.

You can see the full chart in Turntable charts’ website.

Genre-Based Albums Chart

TurnTable Charts will also announce the No. 1 albums on each genre chart across social media and through its newsletter. The No. 1 Afro-Pop, Street-Pop, Afro-R&B, Hip-Hop/Rap, Traditional and Gospel albums will be announced weekly.

Asake (Street-POP), Bella Shmurda (Afro-Pop), Mercy Chinwo (Gospel), Blaqbonez (Hip-Hop), Johnny Drille (Afro-R&B), CKay (Alternative), and The Cavemen (Traditional) are the first artiste’s with No. 1 albums on these genre charts.

No. 1 Award Initiative

The existing No. 1 Award Initiative will continue for the all-genre albums chart and the weekly genre-based album charts. As such, artistes (lead & featured), executive producers, producers are eligible for the award.

Additionally, engineers and studio personnel are also eligible for the No. 1 award – these are two key areas that are often overlooked in music celebration in this part of the world. Finally, record labels, A&Rs, music distributors and managers of talents involved in the No. 1 album will be eligible for the award too.

The purpose of this new initiative is to celebrate success, amplify unique achievement and recognize the unsung heroes of artistic milestones – from record label executives, producers, songwriters, A&Rs, engineers and more. All listed parties can order their No. 1 award, provided there is sufficient evidence of your role in the creation of a single that peaked at No. 1 on the Nigeria Top 100.

Sourced From Nigerian Music