Turkey: opening of a 3D universe centre in Antalya

A 3D virtual universe centre in Antalya has started welcoming its visitors The digital universe named ‘Digiverse’ established in Antalya’s Belek tourist centre offers a different experience to its visitors through multimedia visuals. Digiverse’, offers its visitors a journey into a virtual world in 3D with the naked eye. Art, technology and entertainment are blended. In the 360 degree immersive exhibition centre, set up on a surface of 5 thousand square meters, artificial intelligence technologies are also presented to children.