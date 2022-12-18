Tunisian president casts vote in controversial elections

In Tunisia, President Kais Saied cast his ballot this morning in a polling station inside a primary school in the capital, Tunis.

Tunisians are voting in parliamentary elections to pick their representatives in the 166-seat assembly.

Speaking after casting his vote, Saied reminded candidates of their responsibilities.

“Let those who will be elected today or in the coming round, in case of a second round, let them remember that they will be under the observation of their voters, so if they go back on those who voted for them and do not work honestly to bring about what they promised their electors, it is possible that their mandates could be withdrawn, as the electoral law stipulates”, warned the Tunisian president.

Opposition political parties have called for a boycott.

They say this poll is part of what they describe as a “coup” against democracy and denounced the lack of power of parliament.

Tunisia is in the final stages of negotiating a nearly $2-billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to rescue its crisis-hit public finances.

Sourced from Africanews