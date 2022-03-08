Trusting God not always easy – Davido speaks on O2 arena concert

Nigerian Superstar, Davido has disclosed that he had fear and insecurities while preparing for his concert at the O2 Arena in London. …

Nigerian Superstar, Davido has disclosed that he had fear

and insecurities while preparing for his concert at the O2 Arena in London.

Davido had a sold-out concert on Saturday night at the O2 as

he wowed crowds to his all-time hits songs.

The ‘OBO crooner performed his hits songs from ‘Dami Duro’

to his latest ‘Champion sound’ with Focalistic.

Although there were concerns about the sound from the

concert by fans who streamed online, other fans at the venue said the show was

great with no sound hitch.

In a video on his Instagram page, Davido said although he

had doubts and insecurities about the show, God was always in control,

Davido wrote: “There was one thing from a guy that said they

would cancel the O2 Arena concert but I know he watched it.

“Trusting God is not always easy, doubt, fear and

insecurities can fill our minds.

“But we have to remind ourselves that our God is an awesome

God, he’s the only one who knows our future and he’s in control.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music