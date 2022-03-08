News24.com | DJ Dimplez top tier taste in music remembered

South African hip hop artist DJ Dimplez died on Sunday. He was 40.

He was revered as a ‘tastemaker’ in hip hop/pop culture and produced several hit songs.

We take a look at the contribution he made in the music entertainment industry over the years.

South African hip-hop DJ and entrepreneur Boitumelo ‘Dj Dimplez’ Mooi, died on Sunday at the age of 40.

Tributes continue to pour in, for the renowned hip hop artist who died tragically after suffering a brain haemorrhage, according to the family statement.

Mooi was revered as a ‘tastemaker’ in hip hop/pop culture.

Rapper Gigi Lamanye expressed her shock at the death of Dimplez and said he will be sorely missed.

“One of the songs that remind me a lot of him is the Amantobazane remix. That is where he solidified himself as a tastemaker and somebody who we could trust as a plug to the new sound and to what was hip and happening,” said Lamanye.

“Of course, if DJ Dimplez was at an event we knew that it was top tier. Condolences to his family, colleagues and entertainment industry as a whole. Let us let his legacy live on,” said Lamanye.

Dimplez produced several hit songs that were considered timeless. We look at the musical contribution he made in the music entertainment industry over the years.

In 2014, Mooi broke into the industry with mega-hit songs such as Way Up featuring Cassper Nyovest and JR, Vacation featuring Anatii & Da LES, and Yaya featuring Dreamteam and Anatii. His push to produce amazing songs went as far as bringing together artists from different genres onto one track.

[embedded content]

Dimplez as he was affectionately known, went on to remix the late Riky Rick’s song Amantombazane, featuring the likes of Maggz, Nadia Nakai, Kwesta and Kid X.

[embedded content]

For the producer, his musical ear to bring artists onto one song did not stop within the South African borders as he reached out to various artists from Nigeria. Dimplez featured on club bangers such as Bae Coupe with Ice Prince Zamani and Rands & Nairas which included Emmy Gee and AB Crazy.

[embedded content]