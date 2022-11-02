Truce agreed to stop Ethiopia’s war

The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces have agreed on a permanent cessation of hostilities to end the war in the northern Tigrayan region.

The announcement was made by African Union chief mediator Olusegun Obasanjo following talks between the two sides in South Africa, Wednesday (Nov 2).

In the first briefing on the peace talks in South Africa, confirmed that both sides agreed on a “restoration services” and of “law and order,” of as well as an “unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.”

In addition to former Nigerian president Obasanjo, who represents the AU in the Horn of Africa, and former Kenyan leader Kenyatta, the mediation team also included former South African vice president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Eritrea, which has fought alongside neighboring Ethiopia, was not part of the peace talks which opened on October 25.

The war, which marks two years on Friday, saw abuses documented on either side.

Between 385,000 and 600,000 civilians are estimated to have died in Tigray because of fighting, famine, and lack of health care, according to a Belgian-led academic team.

An earlier five-month truce collapsed in August, and government forces – backed by troops from Eritrea – took control of key cities and towns from Tigrayan forces.

Sourced from Africanews