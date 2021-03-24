Trisolace: Creating agribusiness opportunities for young Ghanaians

– Advertisement –





For years, young people especially in Africa did not have the interest in creating business opportunities in Agriculture as they consider the sector unattractive and not worth the needed investment.

That is however changing in countries like Ghana where a company called Trisolace Farms is helping to young people fall in love with snail and mushroom farming.

Trisolace Farms trains, provides input and buys back produce from those that benefit from its services.

Organizations interested in snail raising education for their members, made mostly of women get support through teaching helping beneficiaries to be financially independent and empowered.

Trisolace is also helping to make snail farming very convenient and cost-effective with its our boxes or snail pens made from recycled metal and car tyres.

The company has been able to use over 400 old or unwanted car tyres and 2 tons of old metal for manufacturing of boxes by themselves.

Trisolace’s initiative also includes helping to reduce organic waste like fruits and vegetables by feeding them to the snails.

The snails consume and convert the organic waste in the house or leftovers from harvests into loamy soil or compost.

The company’s greenhouse model for growing snails is environmental friendly.

In 2020, Trisolace farms was shortlisted among some 50 organizations to benefit from the New Economy Booster program launched in Ghana and Nigeria to support entrepreneurs who have ideas to support their countries recover economically amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Impact Hub and partners launched the New Economy Booster as a social enterprise program that seeks to support advanced and early-stage ventures, startups, non-profit organizations, and initiatives focused on solving Covid-19 related socio-economic problems.

Trisolace has made it into the Acceleration phase of the program which has 15 shortlisted businesses.

Managers of the company say “in the next 5years we hope to recycle about 20tons of waste, both organic and inorganic for our productions.”

Source: Africafeeds.com

