Tracking industrialization in Africa: Launch of the inaugural Africa Industrialization Index (AII 2022) and presentation of the African Industry…

What: Launch of the African Industrialisation Index and presentation of the African Industry Observatory project at the African Union Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification

Who: African Development Bank, the African Union, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

When: 24 November 2022, 9:00-11:00 GMT+1

Where: Virtual (Click here to register)

The African Development Bank, the African Union and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization will launch the Africa Industrialization Index and unveil the African Industry Observatory project on Thursday, 24 November 2022.

The event will take place on the side-lines of the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification in Niamey, Niger (20 -25 November 2022). Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, African Development Bank Director for Industrial and Trade Development, will make opening remarks.

The three institutions are championing industrial development in Africa. They have joined forces to develop knowledge products for better tracking, gauging, and understanding sector progress towards inclusive and sustainable industrial development on the continent, in line with the IDDA III framework.

The African Industrialisation Index, developed by the African Development Bank, will strengthen knowledge around the drivers of industrial development. It will provide the first-ever comprehensive picture of the progress of industrial development across the continent, covering 52 of 54 African countries from 2010 to 2021.

The African Industry Observatory will function as a permanent knowledge platform led by UNIDO and the African Union. Both prioritize data collection, compilation, and analysis, and will help consolidate the quantitative evidence needed to sharpen qualitative analysis of industry trends, forecasts and comparisons at the national, regional and continental levels.

