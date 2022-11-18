Touching tribute paid at Wizkid concert to fellow Nigerian music star Davido who lost his son, three

A touching tribute was paid to Davido at a Wizkid concert in Madison Square Garden after the fellow Nigerian music star tragically lost his three-year-old son earlier this month.

The singer, 32, sold out Madison Square Garden in New York this week and took the opportunity to give his support to friend Davido.

According to various reputable news outlets, the son of Afro-pop star Davido and his chef partner, Chioma Rowland, died after he drowned in a swimming pool at his residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State in Nigeria on October 31.

Ifeanyi had just celebrated his third birthday days before the horrific incident.

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun, touched the hearts of fans over the a nod of support midway through his concert.

At the Thursday night gig, it was heard on the speakers: ‘Davido we love you, OBO we love you. This one is for Davido.’

Fans of the 32-year-old Afrobeats singer praised the star on social media, with some calling it the ‘best thing they heard today’.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ‘Wizkid showing love to Davido at Madison square garden was the highlight of last night.’

Another said: ‘Wizkid showing Davido love is consoling… it’s emotional.

‘I pray from my heart for davido n Chioma to find peace of mind anywhere they are.

‘May the beautiful soul of this young innocent child continue to rest on… deim.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Wizkid paying a tribute to Davido’s son at his MSG show is the sweetest thing I’m hearing today.’

The tragic incident happened on the night of Monday 31 October, a few days after his third birthday.

Ifeanyi who was born in 2019 was said to have been underwater for a very long time before being rushed to a hospital but was sadly confirmed dead on arrival.

Davido, real name David Adeleke, 29, is yet to make any official statement but it is thought he and Chioma were not at home when the incident occurred.

The singer, best known for songs If and Fall, shares daughter Aurora, six, with ex Sophie Momodu and daughter Hailey Veronica with his ex Amanda.

Lagos State Police Command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told Daily Post: ‘It is true, the child is dead.

‘Domestic staff at Davido’s home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.

‘If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest.’

Ay Comedian, William Uchemba, Paul Okoye and several other celebrities have all publicly shared their condolences.

Singer Paul Play Dairo wrote on social media: ‘I’m really lost for words. This is really painful. Take heart, David.’

Actor Williams Uchemba penned: ‘I said I won’t believe anything on social media until I personally confirm myself. I prayed for it to be a lie. I am upset, pained and confused. Nobody deserves to feel this pain.’

Nigerian film actress Iyabo Ojo wrote: ‘I don’t even know how to react to this rude shock. I was hoping it wasn’t true.’

‘My God this is so shocking, sad, devastating and extremely painful.’

Daddy Freeze said, ‘When the person you love is someone involved it becomes a heavy emotional burden. I am not confirming anything but bear with me I will not be live tonight.’

In an interview with Premium Times, Davido detailed how he got together with Chioma.

He said: ‘I have known Chioma for about seven years. We have been dating for about five years. Lati introduced me to Chioma.

‘We went to the same school, Babcock University. We started as friends but I got so used to her and she got so used to me as well. She is a great cook as well.’

Although not married, Davido often referenced Chioma as his ‘wife’ in several interviews.

Family man Davido often referenced his children on social media and in May this year, he tweeted: ‘I’m obsessed with my children’.

