Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 17th June, 2022

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspapers headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 17th June 2022

1. We Have Dealt Serious Blow Against Boko Haram, IPOB, Others – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Kano said three priorities of the administration, security, economy and corruption, have received significant attention, with measurable results, following his vision of making Nigeria more peaceful, prosperous and reliable, among nations.

At the Passing Out Parade of the Regular Course 4/2016 Cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, the President noted that policies and actions of the government made impact on the tripod vision, in spite of challenges, assuring that more will still be done to safeguard lives and property, enhance livelihood and ensure probity.

“As you are all aware, this administration came to office determined to make impact in three main areas: security, building a sustainable economy and fight against corruption. We can say that recent positive developments in these areas have shown that despite the challenges on ground, we can see general improvement in all three areas.

“In the area of corruption, as you are all aware, I am determined to ensure that we do not have a repeat of what has gone on in previous administrations and we have taken a strong stand against pervasive corruption.

“This administration has also focused on security by repositioning our national security to perform their duties effectively. We have equally embarked on some crucial changes in their funding, structure, and modes of operation. With the launching/empowerment of the Police Trust Fund, this administration swung into action after taking the assessment of needs for possible interventions in the provision of logistics and infrastructural needs of the Force,’’ he said.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has officially announced Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that Atiku officially unveiled Okowa as his running mate at the party’s National Secretariat after the Delta governor was screened and cleared by a Screening Committee on Thursday.

Okowa had earlier arrived at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza in Abuja to attend the vice-presidential screening exercise scheduled by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Atiku revealed that he chose Okowa because he has the qualities to be the President and has an appreciation of the deep rot in which the country has been put into.

The PDP Presidential candidate added that he chose Okowa because he is dedicated, trustworthy, and reliable and would support him wholeheartedly to steer the country to greater heights.

Atiku also said he is hopeful that Okowa would help him and the party regain power in the 2023 presidential election and eject the APC from Aso Rock.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has again adjourned the trial of the late gospel singer Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Naija News understand that the court was supposed to rule on the case today but the Judge in charge of the case, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme was absent and hence a new date was announced for the trial.

Reporters had arrived at the court this morning to witness the trial but were informed by the court registry that the court would not be sitting again today.

The trial according to the report has now been adjourned till Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21.

Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi West) has accused the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and the State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of working against his return to the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Senator Adeyemi had failed to grab the APC senatorial ticket after losing to Sunday Karimi.

Speaking to newsmen on the outcome of the APC senatorial primary, Senator Adeyemi described the election as day-light robbery and an extremely manipulated exercise.

He disclosed that the state’s APC chairman, Abdullahi Bello, had asked him not to contest but instead work for Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition.

The lawmaker disclosed that Yahaya Bello asked Abdullahi Bello to call for a closed door meeting to pressure him into withdrawing his senatorial ambition.

Adeyemi, who stated that he refused to back down, alleged that delegates were coerced to vote against their choices.

The Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has shed more light on how Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa emerged as the party’s Vice Presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, the Chairman of the committee, Chief Tom Ikimi explained that Okowa checked all the boxes for the individual that should be the Vice Presidential candidate for the party.

Recall the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar earlier on Thursday, officially announced Okowa as his running mate after the Delta State Governor was screened by the party’s committee.

Speaking on their choice, Ikimi told reporters shortly after the announcement that Okowa is a seasoned politician and administrator who was found to be capable and level-headed by the committee.

He added that he possesses all the right qualifications which will guarantee that the party does not run into any legal trouble in the future.

The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has quietly submitted his presidential forms to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports that Tinubu quietly submitted his presidential forms in order to beat the June 17 deadline set by the electoral agency for presidential candidates to submit the names of their deputies to the commission.

A source told ThisDay on Wednesday night in Abuja that Tinubu and the APC submitted the forms in order not to risk disqualification from the 2023 Presidential election.

This development comes after INEC had announced June 17 as the deadline for political parties to submit the list of candidates for president, vice-president, Senate and House of Representatives.

Speaking during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja last week Thursday, INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had said the deadline will not be extended for any political party.

The Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has condemned the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the running mate of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News had earlier reported that Atiku announced Okowa as his running mate at the National Secretariat of the opposition party in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Atiku revealed that he chose Okowa because he has the qualities to be the President and has an appreciation of the deep rot in which the country has been put into.

Atiku added that he chose Okowa because he is dedicated, trustworthy, and reliable and would support him wholeheartedly to steer the country to greater heights.

In a statement released by the group’s Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze claimed that the PDP and Atiku would lose the 2023 general elections for choosing Okowa as his running mate.

The group stated that Okowa’s choice will decline PDP’s fortunes in Delta and Southern Nigeria, adding that his emergence has ruined the opposition party’s chances in 2023.

Ohanaeze alleged that Okowa, who sabotaged the Southern Governors’ agenda will never be trusted for the votes of Ndigbo.

Bashir Machina, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Yobe North Senatorial District, on Wednesday said he might be the next Senate President come 2023.

This is coming at the time Machina insisted he won’t step down for Senate President, Ahmad Lawan who was defeated in the party’s presidential primary.

Lawan having lost the APC presidential ticket hoped to pick up the ticket of Yobe North Senatorial District which he has represented for 15 years, but Machina failed to step down for him.

Machina in an interview with Leadership stated that he is going to the Senate to improve upon Lawan’s performance.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop hallucinating about winning the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

This position was stated on Wednesday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in response to an earlier claim by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu that the ruling party currently has a 43 million membership base and hence it cannot lose the elections.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Adamu made the assertion during an interaction with the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska in his office in Abuja.

However, Ologunagba in his response said Nigerians are wiser and won’t vote for the APC in 2023. He added that the people of the country are tired of the suffering and punishment brought upon them by the incumbent administration and are ready to vote for a better alternative.

The PDP spokesman told the APC Chairman that the votes and supports he claims his party enjoys are simply imaginary and a product of hallucination.

The former governor of Ogun state and All Progressives Congress, APC presidential aspirant Ibikunle Amosun has opened up on the reason he decided to step down for the party’s flag bearer Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Amosun and some other presidential aspirants of the South including the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, had stepped down for the national leader at the party’s primaries in Eagle Square, Abuja.

Speaking on his reason for pledging allegiance to Tinubu, the former governor said the declaration of support for the South-West aspirant by the northern governors of the All Progressives Congress, prompted him to step down.

He revealed this while addressing his supporters on Thursday at the Alake palace pavilion in Abeokuta for a welcome rally.

Amosun stated that he was not desperate to be the presidential candidate hence it was easy for him to step down.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.

Sourced From Nigerian Music