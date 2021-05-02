Tokyo 2020 hopefuls shine on road to Gothenburg

Barcelona and Chelsea reach UEFA Women’s Champions League final

Barça edged Paris 3-2 on aggregate, Chelsea beat Bayern 5-3

Final on 16 May in Gothenburg at 21:00 CET Several players who are expected to shine at the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 played key roles in helping their clubs advance to the UEFA Women’s Champions League final, where both Barcelona and Chelsea will be desperate to lift the continental club trophy for the first time. Barcelona opened the day with a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain thanks to Dutch star Lieke Martens’ first-half brace. Marie-Antoinette Katoto replied almost immediately after Martens’ second, however Barça proved to be too strong in the end and were deserved winners, booking a place in the final for the second time in their history. The Spanish giants lost 4-1 to Olympique Lyonnais in their first final appearance in 2019.

5 Martens has scored five goals in her last five matches for Barcelona in all competitions.

Barcelona celebrate a goal against Paris Johan Cruyff Stadium Lieke Martens of FC Barcelona, Barca celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League Women semifinal second leg match between FC Barcelona and PSG at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Gerard Franco © imago images

Lieke Martens scores for Barcelona **IMAGO / Sports Press Photo** Johan Cruyff Stadium Lieke Martens of FC Barcelona, Barca score a goal during the UEFA Champions League Women semifinal second leg match between FC Barcelona and PSG at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. © imago images

Lieke Martens of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal with his team mates during the UEFA Women’s Champions League Semi Final BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 02: Lieke Martens of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal with his team mates during the UEFA Women’s Champions League Semi Final match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadi Johan Cruyff on May 02, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Spain remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images ) © Getty Images

Fran Kirby of Chelsea scores the first goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals **IMAGO / Sportimage** Kington Upon Thames, England, 2nd May 2021. Fran Kirby of Chelsea scores the first goal to make the score (2-2) during the UEFA Women s Champions League match at Kingsmeadow, Kington Upon Thames. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry / Sportimage © imago images

Sarah Zadrazil scores the equalising goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals **IMAGO / Sportimage** Kington Upon Thames, England, 2nd May 2021. Sarah Zadrazil of Bayern Munich scores the equalising goal during the UEFA Women s Champions League match at Kingsmeadow, Kington Upon Thames. © imago images

Fran Kirby of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side’s fourth goal during the Second Leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND – MAY 02: Fran Kirby of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side’s fourth goal during the Second Leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Semi Final match between Chelsea FC and Bayern Munich at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on May 02, 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Emma Hayes, manager of Chelsea celebrates victory KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND – MAY 02: Emma Hayes, Manager of Chelsea celebrates victory following the Second Leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Semi Final match between Chelsea FC and Bayern Munich at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on May 02, 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Fantastic Fran One player who will be looking to make an impression at the Olympic Games for the first time will be Fran Kirby. Scoring two goals in the semi-finals to lead her club to their first-ever Champions League final will certainly help her as she continues to prepare for the global tournament. Kirby opened the scoring after just 11 minutes after combing with another Tokyo 2020-bound star in Australia’s Sam Kerr. A Sarah Zadrazil stunner put the result in serious doubt for Emma Hayes’ side, however a long-distance strike from Ji Soyun got the Blues back on track. Denmark’s Pernille Harder headed in the decisive goal in the 84th minute before Kirby put the cherry on top, finishing off a counter attack in stoppage time to set up a final at Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, on 16 May against Barcelona.

1 Chelsea’s victory was their first in their six Champions League semi-final matches, as the Blues previously lost four and drew one.

What they said “To every coach at home, I’m going to say: this thousands of hours of travelling, thousands of setbacks, working with teams and different moments. I’m so proud of myself. I’ve got to this level through my hard work, my dedication, and I’m fortunate to be working for a football club that I adore. I work for a set of players who were always in control – I never felt I was, but they did everything possible. “We knew they were going to change something; we had to change something too. We dealt with their threats and they gave us the space to counter, which is where we got the first goal from. We conceded far too many set pieces but we adjusted that and put bodies on the line. I played them a video, before the game, of a UFC star talking to herself, saying ‘I am the best, I am the best.’ The cameras asked her about it afterwards and she said, ‘but I am the best.’ Someone described us as ‘mentality monsters’, and we are the best. We’re in this position because we deserve it.”

Chelsea coach Emma Hayes, speaking to BT Sport