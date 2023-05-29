‘There shall be a new Nigeria’– Adeboye expresses optimism in new song
Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says there “shall be a new Nigeria” in a new song that he composed.
Adeboye expressed optimism about a new Nigeria in the song that the congregation sang on Sunday.
“There shall be a new Nigeria!”
This decree we all must make.
We’ll see the nation of our dream,
As we commit to prayers,” excerpt from the song.
Chorus:
New Nigeria, new Nigeria I see!
Our story is changing for good,
A great nation shall be born.
2. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”
The good news will spread abroad,
That a great nation has emerged,
If believing we will pray!
3. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”
We all will tell the story,
Of how God destroys our spoilers,
Giving us rest on all sides.
4. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”
The Lord her soul will preserve;
And by the shed-blood of Jesus,
Better things will be spoken.
5. We shall see a new Nigeria,
With righteousness permeating;
God’s fear will rule all our leaders,
Always God’s will shall prevail.”
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, complete his eight-year tenure and handover to Tinubu, the president-elect.
Earlier on Sunday, Buhari gave a farewell speech to Nigerians touching on critical aspects of his two-term administration. You can find the full text here.
