‘The Voice’ 2022: Four-chair turn Nigeran singer Andrew Igbokidi joins team Camila, surprised fans say ‘he didn’t pick John?’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As the only EGOT recipient amongst his fellow coaches on ‘The Voice’, John Legend commanded a lot of respect from the contestants who auditioned for the singing competition show. As a result over the years, John earned the reputation of attracting the maximum four-chair turn performers onto Team Legend. But the ‘All of You’ singer might want to watch out for his back as his new fellow coach Camila Cabello seems to be coming for him.

Despite being a new coach on the NBC show, Camila has so far managed to attract a number of four-chair turn performers onto her team, leaving the other coaches, especially Blake Shelton, very surprised. So when 22-year-old Nigerian singer Andrew Igbokidi walked onto the stage and crooned to Billie Eilish’s ‘When the Party’s Over’ in a version that the judges had never heard before. Andrew was barely done with the first note, when Camila and Gwen Stefani turned almost instantly for him. Soon Blake followed suit, and finally John turned, giving the young medical student the rare four-chair turn honor.

You can check out Andrew’s performance here:

Now it was Andrew’s turn to pick his coach, so the judges began pitching their unique pitches to him trying to get him to join their team. While Gwen pointed out how she could help him with her rich experience, Blake tried to find the country connection with Andrew by pointing out to his current hometown of Arkansas. John expressed interest in exploring other genres with Andrew and tried piquing his interest by listing out his collaborations with various African artists. Camila picked a slightly different approach and tried to resonate with the Nigerian singer by pointing out how she too had been a contestant on a singing competition show and knew exactly what it took to win.

It looks like Camila’s pitch did the magic, as Andrew decided to pick the ‘Havana’ singer as his coach. Just like his mother who thought Andrew would pick John as his coach, fans too were surprised by Andrew’s decision. Several fans took to Twitter to point out how Andrew should have been on Team Legend and not Team Camila. A fan tweeted, “Should have been John’s singer #TheVoice.” “@blakeshelton #TheVoice WHAT??? He didn’t pick John???” wrote a surprised fan. “@johnlegend #TheVoice Andrew should have picked you,” added a fan. “Andrew chooses Camila — But will his mom be UPSET he didn’t choose John (who she apparently LOVES? ) #TheVoice,” joked a fan.

Andrew chooses Camila — But will his mom be UPSET he didn’t choose John (who she apparently LOVES? 🤣) #TheVoice — Josh Kennon (@skatefan78) September 27, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Voice’ Season 22 star Andrew Igbokidi (NBC)

After leaving the stage, Andrew explained to his mother that he initially wanted to pick John but after watching how enthusiastic Camila seemed about having him on her team and her experience of being on a talent show, made him pick her. Well, considering how interested John was abouthaving him on Team Legend we wouldn’t be surprised if he tries to steam Andrew during the battles round.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and is available for streaming on Peacock.

