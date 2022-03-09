The Russian Beast, American Scammers, NATO Hypocrisy And Unfortunate Ukrainians, By Achike Chude

“Or what king would go to war against another king without first sitting down with his counselors to discuss whether his army of 10,000 could defeat the 20,000 soldiers marching against him?

– Jesus Christ

Hell is on the loose in Ukraine. And it brings with it all the fiendish ingredients of death, destruction, blood, tears and sorrow. They come through the muzzles of the Kalashnikovs, the sub-machine guns, tanks, and missiles from the land, sea, and air.







War, that eternal mischief and ruination of civilizations, peoples, and humanity is afoot in Ukraine. Hatched by people of dubious human credentials and encouraged by warmongers who are in truth disposed to cowardice, fear, and avarice of the worst kind, the victims are almost always people who had nothing to do with the reasons for the war in the first place.

It was unthinkable before now that war in modern times could be fought in Europe. With the level of sophisticated and lethal weaponry available, such a war would have all the frightening potential of bringing about greater peril to the entire human race if anything went spectacularly wrong.

For all the claims mankind makes about advancement in human civilization and culture, today’s modern man is no different from his counterpart from the dark or middle ages. Perhaps he is worse because he at least has the benefit of the gadgets, technology, and information of the modern age. Today’s modern man is more vicious, self-loving, and self-loathing than his forebears.

Not too long ago, the United States and coalition allies dropped over 415 cruise missiles and 600 bombs over the skies of Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, killing over 200,000 – 700,000 thousand people – all on a lie. The bombing and carnage of Libya followed suit afterward under the direction of the Europeans and Americans until that country became a no man’s land and is now a haven for non-governance, anarchy, terrorists, human slavery and all forms of debased human conducts. From there, bands of mercenaries and unsavoury characters have laid siege on African nations from the Islamic Maghreb in North Africa to the Sahel of West Africa and adjoining countries like Nigeria and Cameroon.

To be fair to the human race of then, and now, there were voices of dissent against those wars, voices that rose in condemnation of the mindless conflicts created deliberately to satiate the base and venial instincts of politicians, policymakers and capitalist enterprises intent on making profit from human misery and the despoilation of the environment. Remember the blood diamonds of Sierra Leone and Liberia?

Russian aggression has done incalculable damage to Ukraine and her peoples and must continue to be condemned for its heinousness, but American and European policies, their diplomatic faux pax, political miscalculations have all contributed to creating an atmosphere of war.

But we will not fool ourselves about the inevitability of the carnage currently going on in Eastern Europe. Though it had been brewing for 31 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union, it was absolutely preventable.

As the war rages in the cities and hamlets across Ukraine, pitting the mighty Russian military might against the less militarily endowed Ukraine, one is confronted with the harrowing and regrettable feeling that this tragedy was within the ability of the American and European political establishments to prevent.

Nothing gives us greater ground for such knowledge, insight, and conclusion, other than the reluctance of NATO to impose a no-fly zone across Ukrainian skies. The obvious consequence of such an action is known to them. It will pit the mighty NATO military arsenal against the full might of the Russian military establishment. Since the end of the 2nd world war, great power rivalry has never resulted in a direct military confrontation. Both sides have strenuously avoided any potential for direct conflict. They are doing the same thing over Ukraine. With a nuclear possession and ability of over 10,000 nuclear warheads shared amongst them, Armageddon would beckon on the entire human race.

So, why would the West lead Ukraine unto a path that they knew would end in absolutely certain defeat with the attendant cost in human lives and destruction of social and public infrastructure? Was it about principle? What principle? Was it about making a declaration that any invasion of a sovereign country by any other country is illegitimate unless the invading countries are in alliance with the United States and Western Europe? Was it about hoping that Putin would not cross the line? Which Putin? They had already described Putin in very ghastly and unflattering epithets – a beast, a mad man, Hitler, etc.

Why would they then hope that a beast, a mad man, or Hitler would have limits? Or did the Americans and Europeans secretly seek this war with the hope that Putin would show his weaknesses and vulnerabilities which they would then exploit? Like Soviet Union’s Mikhail Gorbachev and his Glasnost and Perestroika which seemingly started well and ended up with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

If this calculation is true, then it simply means that Ukraine and the Ukrainians are mere pawns on the chessboard of geopolitical calculations. They are necessary dispensable and collateral damage in the grand scheme of trying to undermine Putin’s Russia.

President Zelensky and his government were extremely naive about the circumstances and events that have led to the present situation of blood and death in their country. The handwriting was always on the wall even for the blind to see. It was just barely a year ago that the world watched in awe and confusion as the Americans hurriedly, fearfully, and shamefully left Afghanistan without even informing her allies.

The sight of terrified Afghanis hanging unto American planes in flight and falling off the planes in the air should have been enough warning about the inconsistency of the American government in her international engagements – an inconsistency that has culminated in the executions of hundreds of former Afghan military personnel by the Taliban for aligning with the United States during the war.

This ongoing war in Ukraine should never have been fought. Russia started it, America and Europe facilitated it and Ukraine condoned it.

Jesus Christ is right. It should never have been fought.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters