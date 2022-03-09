Why Nigerians will sell their votes

The 2023 elections are getting closer and this is the period Nigerians decide who they serve for four years. The parties play games internally and have often brought out their games externally to win elections. While these games may or may not sway us, we will take a look at some sets of Nigerians and why they sell their votes. Hopefully, after going through this piece, you will stand firm on true political and leadership values. And even if you are offered a seat at Aso Rock — the Presidential Villa— you will stand firm, protecting not only yourself but also posterity just like the great Olumo Rock.

The first set of people who sell their votes are those who do not vote. The reason may be due to fear of election violence, lack of Permanent Voter Card or outright boycott leading to a rise in voter apathy. These people believe that their votes are meaningless and that it is safer to stay at home than to risk losing their property or, worse, their lives. Voter apathy is usually seen with the ratio of actual voters compared with the registered voters.

People who do not have their PVCs are indirectly selling their votes. It has now become an everyday song to resonate in people’s ears when elections are near to get their PVCs. Until a more severe change is seen, those who see no use in getting their PVCs will always contribute to the crop of bad leaders that emerge.

Some people also massively boycott elections, especially in the eastern part of the country, as seen during the last major elections. These people had a strong message they wanted to pass, but it indirectly gave away their votes because the approach lacked a clear path to political change. The primary stated reasons are inequalities faced and felt marginalization. While this is arguably true, an election boycott may not be the best way to resolve this conflict.

The second set of people directly sells their votes. Some people’s price may be foodstuff like rice, bread, garri and so on. How then can a nation arise when we have people sell their votes for rice? Some even sell it for urgent 2k or less. In all honesty, the hunger and poverty levels in some families can be so demeaning that they will not think deeply. Apart from this touching but not genuine reason, I also blame it on a societal problem of Nigerians wanting instant gratification, these we see with numerous Ponzi schemes, internet fraud, money rituals, and low investment in agriculture.

The people who will still sell their votes based on ethnic and religious biases is another painful third set. Nigerians must begin to look beyond these affiliations (ethnic and spiritual) to get the right leaders. For everyone has reasons for making political decisions. Mine and yours may not be the money the politicians or their parties may offer. We should then also put away our religious and ethnic emotions to build good leadership values, just as experts opined.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, together with the Federal Government, must set adequate resources to ensure security during elections. The people must be secure if we want to guarantee more voters. INEC should even start setting themselves up to be capable of also conducting E-Voting. Online voting will give people an alternative, especially in places with high rates of election violence, but it will also provide a chance for those in the diaspora who are willing to vote. These people are major financial contributors to the economy and should also be allowed to exercise their civic rights.

Representatives and senators from the eastern side of the country should band together to speak out against any injustices that their constituents may be facing. Also, the southern and northern delegates must recognize that silence in the face of injustice is an agreement, and if we do not speak out against disparities, the table may swing.

It will be nearly impossible for us to sell our votes if we build our beliefs around honest leadership belief systems. Instead, we’ll raise our voices in support of appropriate candidates. You will rightly ask, how can the right candidate be determined? The right candidate isn’t necessarily the perfect person– no one is. He is a person whose vision stems from selfless service to move his society positively no matter their challenges. Usually, this person has a track record of serving in this capacity. We need to do our thorough research not to be easily swayed by the fame and financial carrying capacity of a candidate or political party.

One way I also envisage a change is for influential celebrities to use their influence in making their younger and older fans see reasons for the need to get their PVCs and be more politically informed. If they are willing, free concerts can be hosted where apart from a subsidized or no gate fee, the PVC will be enough to gain entry. The great Fela Kuti might have done something like this as he always used his music to voice out politically.

So, we see that many Nigerians fall into either of the three categories, and I will be glad if you fall into none. Even if we fall into any of the above categories, there is still enough time to reassess our stance and do our individual little but right things to rebuild our values as a nation. The pains we pass through with poor leadership are enough, and it is time to take the initiative and offer more substantial hopes to the next generation. The goal is for posterity to witness one of the most accessible and most developed nations on earth.

Even though, the queues at PVC collection centres may be exhausting. It is pertinent that we all get our PVCs because it is one of our paths to experiencing true leadership and freedom. We should also encourage those around us to do the same without any form of force or coercion. At the same time, we must make solemn decisions to give our votes to those who deserve it because all developed systems of the world have been led by visionaries.

Adetola Babalola is an author of Poetry Collection, Words From Hell and writing fellow at the African Liberty

Sourced From Nigerian Music