You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

The only dream that comes true, Davido and Chioma saga | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Village Reporter ,

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Lol…

2.

Wahala be like wheel chair

3.

Lol…

4.

Where is the lie??

5.

Lol.

6.

Rep your category.

7.

lol

8.

Choosing violence!!!

9.

Haaa!!! What is this tweet?

10.

A whole group!

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email