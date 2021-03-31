The only dream that comes true, Davido and Chioma saga | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Cost of asset declaration: 6,000

Asset to be declared: 3,060.42

🤔 — Fipelumi (@hexpyrol) March 30, 2021

Lol…

2.

I can still remember in the year 2017. I was hired in a church to sit on a wheelchair,

During the service we heard a gun shot.

The rest is history😂💔 — Sugar Of Abuja (@AyobamiSugar_) March 30, 2021

Wahala be like wheel chair

3.

Had 500 left and wanted to buy food. Went to there and stayed on this long queue, when it finally got to my turn Apple Music debitted me. https://t.co/FcFsZuBYBA — Im•brokedontstress_me (@terrificprodig1) March 29, 2021

Lol…

4.

Where is the lie??

5.

Nurse: Doctor, there’s a patient on line 1 that says he’s invisible. Doctor: well, tell him I can’t see him right now. — Chike🦅✨ (@cheekay_) March 30, 2021

Lol.

6.

Rep your category.

7.

Davido will be scared to near river , make water no carry am go . — 𝔸𝕓𝕕𝕦𝕝𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕕 🦅 (@olayinkatweets) March 30, 2021

lol

8.

The way to a man’s heart is food. If you still believe this,you are stupid. — Blessing❤️ (@udanshi) March 30, 2021

Choosing violence!!!

9.

There is probably a tree somewhere out there growing wood for your coffin.

Let that sink in. — 3AM Strokess (@gleeeboi) March 30, 2021

Haaa!!! What is this tweet?

10.

yeah breakups hurt, but have you ever been left on read by a whole groupchat? — Eyèn IBOM PLAZA ❤️🇳🇬 (@ItsGreatman) March 30, 2021

A whole group!

