The Nigeria-Britain Association Celebrates Nigeria’s 62nd Independence in London | Get the Scoop

The event, which took place at The Rembrandt Hotel on Saturday, October 8, 2022, was held in partnership with FBN Bank UK; Nigerian LNG; SCIB Nigeria and Co.; NEM Insurance; Eleganza Group of Companies; and Digital Marketing Skill Institute UK.

Themed ‘Striving for Excellence: Celebrating the Icons,’ the event aimed at celebrating Nigerians in the Diaspora while reigniting the bond of friendship between Nigeria and Britain. The occasion was held in an atmosphere of camaraderie and its attendees, mostly Nigerians in the diaspora, diplomats, and high-net-worth individuals, were serenaded with contemporary Nigerian music. Featured prominently was the presentation of special awards to individuals that share the intrinsic virtues the Association upholds – Friendship, Cultural Inclusivity, and Excellence – and who have through their actions contributed to the development and positive representation of Nigeria.

The awards include the Distinguished Service Award, which was presented to Chief Emeka Anyaoku GCVO, CFR, CON, in recognition of his diplomatic service to the Commonwealth and the world; the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously presented to John Godwin (OFR, OBE) and Gillian Hopwood (MFR), in recognition and appreciation of their contribution to the cultural and architectural legacy of Nigeria. Other awards are the Outstanding Personality Award which was presented to Yinka Shonibare, CBE RA, in recognition and appreciation of his contribution to the creative and cultural legacy of Nigeria and Britain and the Outstanding Philanthropy Award presented to Anastasios P. Leventis CBE, OFR, in recognition and appreciation of his contribution to conservation and philanthropy in Nigeria.

In a keynote address, the president of N-BA, Abimbola Okoya, said that the event was aimed at further strengthening and upholding the brand in Nigeria at home and abroad.

“With this event, themed ‘Striving for Excellence while Celebrating the Icons,’ we are paying homage to some distinguished and outstanding individuals who uphold friendship, cultural inclusivity and excellence through their actions, which have contributed to the development and positive representation of Nigeria,” Okoya said.

The Nigeria High Commissioner in the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Isola, while appreciating the role played by the N-BA in strengthening the bond between Nigeria and Britain, expressed hope that the present administration’s objectives of achieving synergy between both nations would be achieved through the activities of the N-BA.

The Nigerian Independence Day Celebration was also supported by Sonia Nwora – Queen Mercillina and Obaseki Solicitors.

The N-BA is a non-profit-making trust dedicated to developing relationships between individuals and organizations in Nigeria and Britain. Its primary objectives are to promote friendship between Nigeria and Britain by exchanging culture and encouraging partnership for the common good. The N-BA was formed in Nigeria in 1969 as a corresponding association now known as the British-Nigeria Education Trust, which is based in the UK and has the late H.R.H. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh as its patron.

See more photos:

Sponsored Content

Sourced From Nigerian Music