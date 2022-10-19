Tech startups funding in Nigeria, others drop from $1.2b to $367m

1 day ago Justice Nelson Ogbuanya of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Port Harcourt, has awarded N5.5 million general damages against Notore Chemical Industries Ltd., for exposing its former staff, Mrs. Sharon Philip, to workplace victimisation and wrongful termination of her employment.

1 day ago Zanzibar’s new eco-town development Fumba Town – a project by developer CPS (https://CPS.Africa) – joins forces with Sauti za Busara and becomes the main sponsor for East Africa’s most prominent international music festival in Zanzibar. “Busara Promotions is delighted to announce its core operational expenses for the next three years will largely be covered by CPS,…

1 day ago Zamfara State Government has apologised and reversed the order to shut down five broadcast stations in the state. The government ordered the closure of some media houses in Gusau, the state capital, for providing coverage for a political rally organised by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The affected media stations are the Nigerian Television…

1 day ago The bid by the current National Assembly to effect a fifth alteration to the 1999 constitution has failed. The leadership of the National Assembly on Tuesday explained that the insistence of state governors on state police as a condition for supporting the entire 44 proposed amendments to the constitution was responsible for the failure of…

1 day ago The spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Dino Melaye, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, is neither fit nor prepared for the Nigerian presidency. The former senator slammed his former political ally over ‘the church rat and poisoned holy communion’ comment made by the…

1 day ago Here in this post, we are going to give you a detailed guide on how to start your music career in Nigeria. We hope you find this post helpful.

Sourced From Nigerian Music